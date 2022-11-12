Don’t Cry for Arizona Yet, We Are Getting There

run75441 | November 12, 2022 12:28 pm



I am sitting here in Arizona in Pinal County. Pinal County is small and rapidly growing county. The small city I live-in is growing with leaps and bounds. Builders are adding homes with a rapidity I have never seen before. Or at least they were.

Mortgage rates and greedy builder’s prices has caused the market to slow. The pricing of our home jumped $10,000 a week later. I had already locked in a 30-year assumable VA loan at less than 2.75%, kept my cash, and went in with a much lower down payment than ever before. Not rich, but we are comfortable.

The housing and business market will more than likely be sustained due to a large aquifer. Such a resource also leads to carelessness in usage and also poor planning. In the end, I suspect they will blow themselves up with their poor stewardship of resource.

However, this is not the prime reason for this post. Like you, I have been watching the national election. Democrats should send the SCOTUS Fab-6 a thank-you card for their Roe v Wade decision plus other decisions not following precedent (stare decisis) pre-election. By following tricky – John Robert’s plan, Roe v Wade would not have been totally reversed till after the election. SCOTUS decisions could be reined in by acts of Congress if they chose to act on it.

Moving on . . . To the north of where I live is Maricopa County. It is the largest county in Arizona by population. It is also one the most heavily populated counties in the nation. I am sure you are aware of the slowness in which Maricopa County is reporting the results of the national election. Candidate for Governor Kari Lake is jumping up and down demanding reasons why there is delayed election results.

Just a bit of background to acquaint AB readers. Maricopa County, Arizona has a majority Republican board of Commissioners. The person running the tabulation of the votes is also a Republican. Can’t blame the Democrats for delays in the tabulation of the votes. No one in the news is talking about a Republican run county either. I am waiting for the next pony-express rider to come into Pinal Couty with the next election updates. The mid-term 2022 elections appear to have crappy election vote reporting by news outlets too.

As reported by NPR, why is this year voting tabulation so much slower?

We know Maricopa County is the most populated county in Arizona and also one of the largest in the nation.

Arizona’s voting laws are also partially to blame for the long wait for vote totals.

Voters in Arizona have changed their voting behavior in response to all the misinformation circulating about mail-in ballots. A vote tabulator in the county suggests,

“There has been a narrative around voting by mail that it is ripe with fraud and . . . you shouldn’t trust it.”

Gee, I wonder who saying such?

Unless US Postmaster Louis DeJoy messes with the mail delivery of mail-in-ballots, the USPS has not been an issue.

Republican story-telling has been the issue. The assembly of armed guards at the drop-off polling boxes does make people nervous. People are also filling out their ballots at home and dropping them off at the polling places on election day. Mind you. Louis DeJoy is working hard to slow down the delivery of the mail by installing a more complex system and shifting unreimbursed costs to Mail Carriers which will definitely slow the mail down.

Same NPR commenter:

“It’s typical for Maricopa County to see about 180,000 ballots be turned in on Election Day. When I was there for that decade that was kind of the standard number.”

Except this year, the numbers of Election Day ballot drop-off jumped to 290,000. Is it distrust of the USPS and polling drop-boxes, or the armed vigilantes at the drop-boxes causing the day of election drop-offs?

Also, Arizona’s Princess Kari Lake says the first thing she will do once in office is to get rid of the tabulating machines which mistakenly dropped one-in-five votes while counting. The only problem with her first thing being done? Katie Hobbs still leads the demanding Princess Kari Lake by a growing number of votes.

In Arizona, we wish this election would soon end as we tire of the circus caused by trump, Ms. Lake, and Republicans. We need to get to more important things such as how to restart an economy trump-appointed Fed Chair Powell is trying to drown in the toilet with increasing Fed Rates.

The latest voting completion results show 83% of the Arizona vote. Kelly is in and some Congressional Dems have lost. AZ Dem candidate for Secretary of State has won over an insurrectionist. The Treasurer position has gone to a Repub. AZ Governor and Attorney General appears to be going Dem.

Not a bad mid-term haul for Democrats.