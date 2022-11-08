Decreasing Labor Force Since Pandemic Due to Ageing

run75441 | November 8, 2022 7:00 am



Have not done this in a while, maybe a long while. It was late 1996 and Participation Rate was up at 67%. It stayed up there till 2001 and Greenspan began a gradual decrease from in the Fed Rate from 6.0% down to 1.75%. I believe we had a small recession back then. Greenspan was trying to avoid it from becoming worse. 2001 was the last time the country saw Participation Rate at 67%.. The country has not seen a 67% Participation Rate since 2001.

Instead, you can see the Seasonally Adjusted Participation Rate decreasing slowly to 2008 and then a little faster up

till more recently. Much of this is due to baby-boomers retiring.

“After rising steadily for more than three decades, the overall labor force participation rate peaked at 67.3 percent in early 2000 and subsequently fell to 62.7 percent by mid-2016. In recent years, the movement of the baby-boom population into age groups that generally exhibit low labor force participation has placed downward pressure on the overall participation rate.” Labor force participation: what has happened since the peak? : Monthly Labor Review: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (bls.gov). February 2020, the country was at 63.4%. It started to drop during the pandemic. Much of the country’s labor stayed home to avoid Covid. So what is going on now? The Participation Rate has climbed again as people returned to work. However, PR has stayed ~ 1% lower at 62.2% in October 2022. It may not return to 63.4% as much of this population is ageing out. Chart Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics, Author’s Calculations. The employment effects for narrow age bands are aggregated for this chart. “Who is Driving the Labor Shortage? Part-time Over-70 Workers,” (employamerica.org), Preston Mui.

The decline in the overall employment rate was 0.89pp. Of this decline, the aging effect accounts for 0.58pp, about two-thirds of the total decline. The “failure” of employment to rebound to pre-pandemic levels is not primarily explained by some decreased “willingness to work”, but rather the steady aging of the population.

The remainder of the decline in employment, 0.30pp, is accounted for by the employment effect. This employment effect is in turn mostly explained by a decline in the employment rate of the 65+ population. The decline in the employment of workers between the ages of 55 and 64 (workers who would potentially be taking “early retirement”) accounts for only a minimal part of the overall decline.

More later . .