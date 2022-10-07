Open thread Oct. 7, 2022 Dan Crawford | October 7, 2022 8:45 am Comments (8) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
NY Times – Oct 7
The U.S. added 263,000 jobs in September as the Fed pushed to cool the economy.
Markets fall as investors assess the state of jobs and inflation.
Employment grew across the economy, but is leveling off in several sectors.
Wages continued to climb, keeping the Fed on course.
The labor participation rate was little changed.
Is the labor market losing its sizzle?
U.S. Job Growth Cools but Remains Solid
Markets fall as investors assess the state of jobs and inflation
Employment grew across the economy, but is leveling off in several sectors
Wages continued to climb, keeping the Fed on course
The labor participation rate was little changed
Is the labor market losing its sizzle?
The U.S. added 263,000 jobs in September as the Fed pushed to cool the economy.
Markets Fall as Investors Assess the State of Jobs and Inflation
Stocks slipped, government bond yields rose and the dollar strengthened on Friday, as fresh data about the health of the labor market in the United States solidified investors’ expectations that the Federal Reserve will need to keep raising interest rates to lower inflation. …
Nobel Peace Prize awarded to activists from Belarus, Russia, Ukraine
during this hideous time on Main Street it seems like the best time to shift from short to Long positions; but there are other things besides Market signals that should bother Americans.
one of those is the looming recession that will get a lot of ethnic people fired.
even with perfect judgment inside the Federal Reserve Bank both recession and runaway inflation loom ahead.
During an unusual dekadenGeist Congress needs to take unusual action. Needs to shift taxation from industry to real property. Taxation of real estate does not slow economic development but does shrink the M2 money supply thus prevent runaway inflation.
for the present, the senate needs to provide a tax holiday on payrolls, corporations, and capital gains.
Such a taxation shift is not in the cards, but should be. A special program to allow more immigration from NATO nations and Taiwan would also relieve some of the shrinking labor participation rate we now shoulder. Write to your Congress personnel
ibid
Though there is worse
Another reason to ‘go long’?
US Aims to Turn Taiwan Into Giant Weapons Depot
NY Times – Oct 5