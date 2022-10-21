Eileen AppeIbaum Albertsons and Kroger Merger a Win for Private Equity – Loss for Workers

run75441 | October 21, 2022 6:30 am



It appears there is more to this merger between Kroger and Albertsons than revealed. CEPR’s Eileen Appelman revealed a private equity profit scheme involving the Kroger/Albertsons grocery megamerger. Albertsons will pay out about a third of its market value to its former private equity owners and investors in November as part of the merger with Kroger. The large payment sets up Albertsons for bankruptcy which Kroger can use to defend the merger. Appelbaum

“Albertson’s payment “… must be stopped before this coming Monday.”

“Albertsons and Kroger Merger a Win for Private Equity and Loss for Workers,” (cepr.net), Eileen Appelbaum.

Albertsons is set to give away a third of its value to its private equity owner Cerberus and to other investors. The publicly traded supermarket chain Albertsons will pay a $4 billion special dividend in early November. If the SEC or other regulators do not intervene.

The give-away dividend equals ~ a third of the supermarket chain’s market value. Approximately seventy percent of this special dividend will go to Albertson’s former private equity owners and Apollo Global Management. Apollo has a minority share in Albertsons from last year. The results will be a spectacular windfall for Cerberus, enriching the PE firm and its owners, and putting the future of the Albertsons chain and its workers at risk.

The payment of this dividend will put Albertson’s and labor at a greater risk of financial failure. The $4 billion dividend could bankrupt the already debt-ridden supermarket chain. The general view is the FTC and the courts will not allow the merger.

If the dividend is paid-out and causes Albertsons to fail, it provides Kroger with a powerful “failing firm” defense of its merger proposal. Kroger can argue Albertsons will face bankruptcy if the merger does not take place. Approving the merger would be bad news for workers and shoppers. Behemoth Kroger supermarket chain could set payment to its suppliers and prices to its customers.

Consider increasing food prices which are already high and decreasing wages for worker to result.