Education Dept. Changed the Rules for Student Loan Relief

run75441 | October 1, 2022 5:00 am



The little weasel Miguel Cardona has a grin on his face. They have been screwing this people over for decades. They did not check the fine print for FFEL loans. And now that Mohela said they will lose money, they yank the carpet out from under 800.000 people. God forbid they screw over a Federal Loan Servicer. What is Mohela:

MOHELA has worked with student loans for several decades as a private lender. It has been a relatively small player as a federal loan servicer. But in December 2021, the Department of Education announced that MOHELA is taking over the PSLF and Teach Grant programs from FedLoan Servicing. Sep 1, 2022

Looks like Mohela got a sweetheart deal going on with the Department of Education.

“In a reversal, the Education Dept. is excluding many from student loan relief” NPR, All Things Considered, Corey Turner

In a remarkable reversal that will affect the fortunes of many student loan borrowers, the U.S. Department of Education has quietly changed its guidance around who qualifies for President Biden’s sweeping student debt relief plan. At the center of the change are borrowers who took out federal student loans many years ago, both Perkins loans and Federal Family Education Loans. FFEL loans, issued and managed by private banks but guaranteed by the federal government, were once the mainstay of the federal student loan program until the FFEL program ended in 2010. Today, according to federal data, more than 4 million borrowers still have commercially-held FFEL loans. Until Thursday, the department’s own website advised these borrowers that they could consolidate these loans into federal Direct Loans and thereby qualify for relief under Biden’s debt cancellation program. Before:

After: