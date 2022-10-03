Angry Bear | October 3, 2022 7:00 am



“Did Biden Lie About Social Security or is Washington Post’s Fact Checker a Damned Liar?“

Dale Coberly:

Well. you won’t find out from me. I only read about it third hand, and because the “fact checker” …Glenn Kessler….is behind a paywall you are going to have to find it for yourself.

So, I don’t know but I been told that Kessler gave Biden “three Pinocchios” for saying that the Republicans want to destroy Social Security…just as the Democrats have lied about the Republicans wanting to destroy Social Security every election for as long as man can remember.

I checked on Biden’s speech. I can’t find any lies about Republicans wanting to destroy Social Security. Biden did read from a pamphlet that Republican Senator Ron Scott wrote calling for every law including Social Security to be sunsetted after five years. Biden also said that 158 Republican Congressmen had signed on to the plan. And he pointed out that “sunsetting” Social Security would mean you would not get the benefits you have been paying for all your life. And he did point out that with Social Security on the chopping block every five years the chances of it being chopped were anywhere from high to certain.The Republicans would only need to win one election. Biden also pointed out that “security” was what people who paid into Social Security were paying for.

Now it turns out that a lot of Republicans have distanced themselves from the plan. It is my opinion…you can fact check that…that the R’s are not so much against the Scott plan as they are against talking about it before an election. That might hurt their chances of winning. And of course they can’t kill Social Security if they can’t win the election.

Kessler went on to say that the Dems have been lying “Mediscaring the voters” every election…for as long as man can remember (Kessler didn’t actually say “as long as man can remember”: I said that to translate the way he said it. Of course, you need to ask how long what man can remember: fact checking is a tricky business. The Republicans have been trying to kill Social Security for as long as I can remember, and I have been paying close attention since 1992. But of course they always say they are trying to “strengthen and preserve” Social Security, which means cut it until they can drown it in the bathtub.

Kessler seems to think that since the Republicans have failed to destroy Social Security so far that proves they have not been trying to destroy it.

Well, if you have not been paying attention, you might believe that.

The above comment has not been fact-checked. there may be some minor errors.