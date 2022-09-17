US Public Opinion on Income redistribution

Robert Waldmann | September 17, 2022 1:53 pm



I am going to give a hostage to fortune. I am going to guess that the preferred policy supported by a majority of US respondents on questions about redistribution of income is that which would directly serve the narrow short term economic interests of a (probably different but overlapping) majority of US respondents.

I am guessing that the majority view is that view which would be the majority view if everyone were selfish (and out and proud selfish when polled).

Before checking, I can think of one arguable exception — there is majority support for a higher minimum wage even though only tiny minority now receive the minimum wage and a small minority receive a wages lower than the proposed new minimum. Here I think I can appeal to “directly”, “narrow” and “short term”. Selfish people who consider only direct effects would assume that the cost of a higher minimum wage would be born by employers, who are few (and maybe people unemployed because of the higher minimum wage who are also few). In fact, I guess that most people consider discussion of the incidence of policy to be BS and do, in fact, think of the direct effects (that is effects in a static model).

OK off to polling report to check