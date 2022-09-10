Russia is truly f*cked
I’m not talking about the current military situation or the ongoing destruction of the Russian armed forces; to be clear I hope Russia suffers a crushing defeat at the hands of the Ukrainians. I’m referring to the damage that the Ukraine war is doing to Russian society. This damage is immeasurable: extreme levels of political repression, the mass emigration of talented young people, loss of trade and direct foreign investment, the list goes on and on.
And then there’s the damage done to their soldiers – tens of thousands of men killed, disabled, traumatized – and the damage these soldiers will do when they return from this brutal war:
This study examines the impact of post–September 11 (post-9/11) combat deployments on crime among veterans. We exploit the administrative procedures by which US armed forces senior commanders conditionally randomly assign active-duty servicemen to overseas deployments to estimate the causal impact of modern warfare on crime. Using data from two national surveys and a unified framework, we find that post-9/11 combat deployments substantially increase the probability of crime commission among veterans. Combat exposure increases the likelihood of gang membership, trouble with the police, punishment under the Uniform Code of Military Justice, property crime, and violent crime.
This war is a catastrophe for the Russians, and the catastrophe will not end when hostilities cease. (And no, for the record, I’m not happy about that. We should do what we can – unfortunately, probably not much – to bring Russia into the community of democratic nations.)
Approximately 181,500 veterans are incarcerated in the United States, representing 8 percent of the prison and jail populations (Bronson et al. 2015). Many are veterans of wars waged in the Global War on Terrorism (GWOT), launched in the wake of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States. Thirteen percent of currently incarcerated veterans served in the Afghanistan or Iraq conflicts and approximately 45,000 incarcerated veterans were exposed to combat during their war deployments. While the incarceration rate for veterans is nearly 10 percent lower than for civilians (855 per 100,000 veterans compared to 986 per 100,000 U.S. civilians), a far greater share of incarcerated veterans has been sentenced for violent offenses (64 percent versus 48 percent) (Bronson et al. 2015). Surveys of post-9/11 veterans suggest that approximately one-third have exhibited non-job-related physical aggression and a further 11 percent engaged in “severe or lethal violence” (Elbogen et al. 2012). High-profile incidents of violence committed by post-9/11 veterans, including aggravated assaults (Simkins 2018) and mass shootings (Keneally 2018), have permeated the national news media. The link between modern warfare and violence has been tied to historically high rates of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), and substance abuse among combat veterans deployed during GWOT (Tanielian and Jaycox 2008; Cesur et al. 2019). …
There’s no reason to believe Russian (or Ukrainian) veterans will fare any better, however.
It seems likely that Russian casualty rates in Ukraine are far higher than US ones were over the 22 years since the events of 9/11. War is hell, not just for civilians.
Russian casualty rates in Ukraine are far higher than US ones were over the 22 years since the events of 9/11.
