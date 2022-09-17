Ross Douthat tries to gloss DeSantis’ abusive treatment of migrants.  It goes about as well as you would expect.

Eric Kramer | September 17, 2022 3:33 pm



DeSantis’ decision to send migrants to Martha’s Vineyard on false pretenses was clearly repugnant. In fact, it seems to have been even worse than it appears: the organizers apparently tried to trick the migrants into reporting their whereabouts to the wrong authorities, which would have jeopardized their status.

But over on twitter, Ross Douthat tries to put a bit of lipstick on the pig:

This was always the obvious point of the stunt, not to show that NE liberals would mistreat migrants but to provoke a huge mobilization – National Guard! – and imply a contrast w/a liberal WH failing to help border communities dealing w/far larger influx.https://t.co/nSD4vD9dTI — Ross Douthat (@DouthatNYT) September 16, 2022

The thing is, Douthat is misrepresenting the purpose of DeSantis’ stunt. He explained his careerist motives to a group of Republican donors. From WAPO:

Flying immigrants from Florida to Martha’s Vineyard is the latest move by DeSantis to seize the national spotlight and solidify his place among conservative supporters. The 51-minute speech to the donor retreat gave a clear outline of how he might sell himself to Republican base voters during a potential 2024 presidential bid. The remarks were full of grievance and culture war pugilism, casting the nation’s political future as a battle against a conspiracy by leftists to impose their ideology and turn dissenters into “second-class citizens.” His message, according to the people in the room, was that America should become more like Florida — and that he would be a culture warrior.

Or check out what Tucker Carlson had to say about DeSantis abuse on Fox:

For hundreds of years, Martha’s Vineyard has suffered from the soul-crushing effects of its own whiteness. Island residents understood there was only one cure. They badly needed diversity.



Relief finally arrived from an unlikely source yesterday: Ron DeSantis. pic.twitter.com/8Z6Bw1hQxS — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) September 16, 2022