Reign of Queen Elizabeth II Has Ended

run75441 | September 8, 2022 2:17 pm



Another moment in History. “Remembering Queen Elizabeth II, Who Died at 96″ | The New Yorker, Rebecca Mead. Informational . . .

Queen Elizabeth II, died on Thursday at Balmoral Castle, in Scotland, at the age of ninety-six. She became monarch in the early hours of February 6, 1952. Famously, she remained unaware of her transmutation for several hours until told. King George VI died in his sleep at the Sandringham estate, in Norfolk, as Elizabeth, his eldest daughter, was more than four thousand miles away, on a safari holiday in Kenya.

“’She became Queen while in a perch in a tree in Africa, watching the rhinoceros come down to the pool to drink,’ Harold Nicolson, the diplomat and politician, wrote in his diary. A member of the royal party later recollected an auspicious occurrence: around sunrise, an eagle had soared over Elizabeth’s head at roughly the moment when the King died.”