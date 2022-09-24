Potential Voting Machine Issues (tampering) in Some States

Angry Bear | September 24, 2022 6:00 am



“Computer experts urge Georgia to replace voting machines,” (msn.com), Kate Brumback

Should Georgia replace present voting machines with paper ballots?

CNN — A Republican County official in Georgia escorted two operatives working with an attorney for former President Donald Trump into the county’s election offices on the same day a voting system there was breached, newly obtained video shows. The breach is now under investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and is of interest to the Fulton County District Attorney, who is conducting a wider criminal probe of interference in the 2020 election.

Since this occurrence, computer and election security experts are urging Georgia election officials to replace the state’s touchscreen voting machines. And instead, substitute paper ballots ahead of the November midterm elections. Citing “serious threats” posed by an apparent breach of voting equipment in one county.

Thirteen experts sent a letter to the members of the State Election Board and to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a non-voting member of the board. The letter urges them to immediately stop using the state’s Dominion Voting Systems touchscreen voting machines. The letter also suggests a mandate using a particular type of post-election audit on the outcome of all races on the ballot.

This did not happen solely in Georgia. Similar occurred in Michigan as detailed by the Secretary of the State of Michigan to the Michigan State Police. “Investigation into Third Party Access to Vote Tabulators,” (michigan.gov), Secretary Jocelyn Benson and also Detroit “Exclusive: Trump-backed Michigan attorney general candidate (DePerno) involved in voting-system breach, documents show” | Reuters

Eight known attempts to gain unauthorized access to voting systems in five U.S. states since the 2020 election. All involved local Republican officeholders or party activists who have advanced Trump’s stolen-election falsehoods or conspiracy theories about rigged voting machines, according to a Reuters examination of the incidents.

These findings warrant additional precautions to be taken before certification of a vote. I am sure trump is laughing to himself about all the crap he has been causing.

Known occurrences of polling machine issues here, here, and here.