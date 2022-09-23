Crushing an Owner’s Altered Emissions Pickup Truck

run75441 | September 23, 2022 6:30 am



“Diesel Ram Owner Crushes Truck After New Jersey DEP Orders Deleted Emissions Fix,” (msn.com), Caleb Jacobs

One diesel pickup truck owner was hoping to sell his modified diesel engine pickup truck. Unfortunately, the State of New Jersey DEP would not be issuing a new title unless he restored the pickup truck to its former EPA required condition. The DEP issued a violation to back up their demand. This came after attempting to sell the modified diesel pickup on Facebook Marketplace in June.

After attempting to sell the modified pickup on Facebook Marketplace in June, Mike Sebold was contacted by the DEP with a notice of violation. Selling vehicles with deleted emissions equipment is illegal in New Jersey, and rather than returning the Ram to its stock configuration, he opted to turn in his plates so he could keep it for off-road use. DEP agents then followed up and told him he had two choices—fix it or scrap it. The truck is now crunched and stacked at a junkyard in Newton, New Jersey.

Of course, social media chimed in with splits between those who believed this was infringement upon his individual rights and altered engines blowing excess exhaust violating EPA laws. The New Jersey DEP gave the owner 60 days to bring the pickup into compliance. Instead, the owner sold off non-engine parts and had it crushed. The DEP was willing to extend the compliance time if he corrected the noncompliance.

State governments and the Feds are cracking down on dirty diesel trucks.

In “Polluting the Air We Breathe,” Angry Bear, detailing how one entrepreneur Matthew Geouge raked in $10 million for selling similar devices making trucks produce hundreds of times more pollution. Modifying these pickup trucks to go faster and leave a trail of exhaust behind them. This is one of those what-fors? Akin to jacked up vehicles and what they are now calling squats (rear end real low), Just to be cool . . .

And another “I have a rights argument.” The right to retune my vehicle to go faster and emit more plumes of diesel exhaust and pollution, the right to run over a person or a vehicle in front of me, the right to the Left-lane because I want to do 85 instead of the speed-limit of 65 mph.

Sermon over . . .

