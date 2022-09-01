run75441 | September 1, 2022 7:00 am



Student Loan debt and how much of this may shake out. Pretty simple when you look into it. at it.

When you start looking at the spread of student loans, it is correct to assume much of the student loan forgiveness will erase all if not much of the loan indebtedness will go to the 24 and under group. They hold the least amount of debt. I would assume many could still be in college. In any case, a large portion of them will have all if not major parts of their debt resolved.

If you look at the rest of the student loan borrowers, they are carrying anywhere from $33 thousand to $44 thousand of debt. Ten thousand dollars of student loans. Loans beyond what Pell grants and regular Federal loans might be.

If these loans are in deferment, interest will and may be paid before principal. Chances are the ten or twenty thousand will be a gift to servicers and the government without paying one dollar of principal. So if you are one of those 30 to 40 thousand dollar creatures you are shit out of luck.