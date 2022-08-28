Who Should Have Children? If You have to ask . . .
April 10, 2008, at Economist’s View former Angry Bear writer Noni Mausa had this to say . . .
Take the time. Watch this, I just did. It explains exactly why the middle class is in trouble and where the money has gone.
Over on Angry Bear we were discussing who can afford children, in this post: “Who Should Have Children? Or, If You Have To Ask, You Can’t Afford Them“
Me again: Our Middle Class is still in trouble. The jobs have shifted overseas. Younger people have trouble gaining an adequate education without going deeply in debt One hundred thousand dollars for 4 years at at good college is not out of the question. It is still a two-income family to get by. Think for a minute, we are talking about the Middle Class. What about those who are not Middle Class?
Maybe listen to Elizabeth Warren’s talk on the Middle Class (2007) and then read the post Noni wrote. Unfortunately, the comments are gone. Sorry on that.
Noni: I presented this question because many contributors to this and other blogs have said the poor shouldn’t have children if they can’t afford them. My question was, how much is enough? and offered these possible criteria:
1. A household income greater than the poverty line for that size of family.
2. In addition, income above that level sufficient to buy health insurance for that size of family.
3. Income dedicated to a life insurance policy for the family breadwinners.
4. Savings sufficient to pay all ordinary expenses for at least a year, including maintenance of the health insurance, in case of illness or job loss.
5. In addition, factor in a savings account strictly for the post secondary education of each child in the family.
It emerged that these modest requirements amounted to something over the median US income, plus all that dedicated savings. At this level childrearing was tricky, but probably doable.
I had privately thought that our conclusion — that half of American families couldn’t afford to raise children — was a bit extreme. Turns out from Dr. Warren’s numbers, I may have been correct. I would far rather have been disproved.
Of course reality is just the opposite. The highest birth rate is for households under $10K/yr and the lowest birth rate is for households over $200k/yr. See bar chart of 2017 birth rate to household income at the link below.
The politics of desperation. The whip that drives the system as we know it, desperation: fear of homelessness, fear of failure. And a by design barely functional education system churning out automatons just capable of doing as instructed without questioning why.
It brings a little pleasure into their lives …
When I consider the list of 5 criteria I can’t help noticing how many of them involve private saving needed in the US to mitigate safety net programs provided in most other western countries. Prospective parents a few hours drive north of me in southern Vermont can basically skip concern 2 and most if not all of 4 and 5 thanks to the Canadian social insurance programs.
And of course things are only getting worse here. Other countries routinely pay a cash stipend to every parent supporting a child. We tried that here via the CTC and even tried expanding it which was fairly popular and quite effective. Democrats filled headlines with stories about the expanded CTC cutting child poverty in half etc. Then it disappeared because reasons.
42 % of US maternity care is provided by Medicaid.
Perhaps a more appropriate question would be why would anybody choose to have children in the US? It’s a place where our national priorities include bringing back schoolchildren’s lunch debts. Coming in December to a school near you.
this article is more about how to afford children than whether to have them. it does suggest that America as an economy is failing. Some of the expenses cited should be met by “government” , that is the decision of the peole to organize systems that provide for needs beyond the ability of individuals to secure … medical care, retirement, basic education. To the extent that we already have these things, they are made collectively unafordable by collusion between private interests and government. So it’s not so much a question of welfare as it is a question control of our basic needs by ourselves as opposed to special interests with agendas opposed to people providing for their own needs through collective action. Note this is a little different than “government”….but it would take a lot of talking to make you understand the difference. Note also that it turns the usual government vs private enterprise on its head.
i would go further and suggest that the “need” for post-secondary education is probably artifically stimulated. to the extent it is real it also needs to be underwritten by [somehing like] government to make it honest and effective and not just another marketing scheme (scam?).
and yes, we are encountering a massive effort…been going on for some time… to return “the people” to a condition of serfdom by, not surprisingly, not by the “socialists” but by the people yelling about the socialism leading to serfdom.
But, again, because of who controls “the government,” that also is a danger.
as for having children, that is generally a good idea, but Darwin in heaven has arranged things so that we don’t need to think about it.
