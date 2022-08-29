Ken Melvin | August 29, 2022 7:52 pm



The republicans are indignant as hell that the Inflation Reduction Act, née Climate and Healthcare Bill, would increase funding for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Since Reagan, republicans had been defunding it for them that brought them; them being the very rich who don’t like paying taxes. After the 2010 cuts, it had gotten to the point that the rich hardly paid any taxes at all. Why bother; the IRS didn’t have the money nor the personnel to audit them. None so indignant as the scoundrel(s).

These indignants are the same they who wage unfunded wars and cut taxes for the rich. Much of the government’s revenue (income) with which it pays for expenses incurred, such as wars, and deficits due to tax cuts for the rich, comes from income taxes. When the rich hardly pay any income taxes at all (cheat because there’s little chance of getting caught, and even if they did get caught, the gutted IRS couldn’t afford to prosecute), it leaves it to the working class to pay the bills. Since most of the working class taxes are collected by their employers (it’s really hard for them to cheat, plus they can’t afford the high-powered lawyers and accountants needed to stave off prosecution).

None more indignant than the scoundrel, an indignant as hell, water carrier for the rich, Sen. Grassley, R-Iowa, said, “Are they going to have a strike force that goes in with AK-15s already loaded, ready to shoot some small business person in Iowa with these, because I think they’re going after middle class and small business people, because they think that anybody that has pass-through income is a crook, and they aren’t paying their fair share, and we’re going to go after them,”

An equally indignant House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. said, “You are going to spend $80 billion of hard-earned American taxpayer money to hire an army of 87,000 new IRS agents.”

A mad as hell and ain’t going to take it anymore Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, who chairs the Senate GOP’s campaign arm, warned (threatened) those interested in applying for IRS jobs that Republicans will “defund” them should they retake Congress: “These new positions at the IRS will not offer you the long-term job stability you may expect from a position with the federal government.” Former Governor of Florida, Sen. Scott, a $Billionaire who made his grubstake defrauding Medicare and Medicaid, someone who probably doesn’t like to pay income taxes, obviously has every right to be indignant.

In many states in the south, until this day, wealthy property owners (planters) don’t pay property taxes. Much of these states’ revenue comes from income tax on wages. That’s the way it is written into the states’ constitution.