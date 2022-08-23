Here’s how Democrats can leverage abortion and Social Security in 2022

Eric Kramer | August 23, 2022 6:49 pm



Data for Progress has new polling showing that Social Security is very popular, and that Social Security messaging helps Democrats in a generic ballot poll.

The DFP polling comes on the heels of recent comments from Republican politicians about cutting, sunsetting, or privatizing Social Security.

So in theory Social Security looks like a good issue for Democrats, and they may bring a messaging bill up for a vote this fall.

The problem is that Republicans have been making statements like this quietly for years, without paying a noticeable political price. In fact, David Weakliem recently looked at historical polling on which party is most trusted to handle Social Security, and the Democrats have been ahead for almost 40 years – but only by 8 points or so.

So here is a suggestion: in addition to a messaging bill, Democrats should link Social Security to abortion, more or less like this: