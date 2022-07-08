Dan Crawford | July 8, 2022 6:49 am
Measures that reflect a slowing US economy
NY Times – July 8
The American economy is showing clear signs of slowing down, fueling concerns about a potential recession.
The Federal Reserve is raising interest rates in an effort to slow growth as it seeks to curb persistently high inflation as well as consumer prices that are rising at their fastest pace in more than 40 years.
The job market remains healthy, but consumer spending, which drives the bulk of economic activity in the United States, is losing steam. …
NYT: Here are eight other indicators signaling trouble ahead:
1. Retail sales: The latest report from the Commerce Department showed that retail sales fell 0.3 percent in May, and rose less in April than initially believed.
2. Consumer confidence: In June, the University of Michigan’s survey of consumer sentiment hit its lowest level in its 70-year history, with nearly half of respondents saying inflation is eroding their standard of living.
3. The housing market: Demand for real estate has decreased, and construction of new homes is slowing. These trends could continue as interest rates rise, and real estate companies, including Compass and Redfin, have laid off employees in anticipation of a downturn in the housing market.
4. Start-up funding: Investments in start-ups have declined to their lowest level since 2019, dropping 23 percent over the last three months, to $62.3 billion.
5. The stock market: The S&P 500 had its worst first half of a year since 1970, and it is down nearly 19 percent since January. Every sector of the index beyond energy is down from the beginning of the year.
6. Copper: Seen by analysts as a measure of sentiment about the global economy — because of its widespread use in buildings, cars and other products — copper is down over 20 percent since January, hitting a 17-month low on July 1.
7. Oil: Crude prices are up this year, in part because of supply constraints resulting from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but they have recently started to waver as investors worry about growth. The price of Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, dipped below $100 a barrel Wednesday for the first time since late April.
8. The bond market: Long-term interest rates in government bonds have fallen below short-term rates, an unusual occurrence that traders call a yield-curve inversion. It suggests that bond investors are expecting an economic slowdown.
The latest jobs report is expected to show slower growth
After more than two years of outsize employment growth following the biggest shock to the labor market on record, job creation most likely slowed markedly in June and will probably do so further in the second half of the year, forecasters say.
Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect the Labor Department’s monthly report on Friday to show that employers added 268,000 jobs in June — a figure that is significantly below the average of 545,000 additional jobs each month over the past year, and one that is only slightly above what was reported in April 2021, the slowest month for job growth since President Biden took office.
The U.S. economy has nearly regained the 22 million jobs that it lost in the initial stages of the pandemic in 2020, but every incremental move forward has become more difficult.
That’s the result of two forces: Fewer workers are available or willing to take open jobs, and demand is slowing as higher interest rates, imposed by the Federal Reserve to combat inflation, take their toll. …
… A smaller number may not be cause for concern. The number of people quitting their jobs remained at near-record highs in May, the Labor Department reported this week, in a sign that workers are still confident they can find other jobs. The 11.3 million openings cited in that report suggest they’re right.
But consumer spending, which fuels most American economic activity, has drifted lower in recent months as high prices for food and groceries have cut into disposable income and weakened demand for durable goods like cars and appliances. That is likely to start affecting manufacturing employment, which a closely watched industry survey this week showed was decelerating.
Small businesses are in a particularly dark mood, the National Federation of Independent Business reported last month in its long-running survey, although they are still citing the difficulty of finding qualified workers as a top concern.
Economists also expect the report on Friday to show that wages didn’t rise as much in June as in previous months, which would put the average American worker even further behind rising prices and prompt a tighter hold on wallets.
In other news…
Democrats Propose Raising Taxes on Some High Earners to Bolster Medicare
NY Times – July 7
The draft plan, which is expected to be unveiled in the coming days, is part of talks over how to salvage pieces of President Biden’s domestic agenda.
Senate Democrats will push to raise taxes on some high-earning Americans and steer the money to improving the solvency of Medicare, according to officials briefed on the plan, as they cobble together a modest version of President Biden’s stalled tax and spending package.
The proposal is projected to raise $203 billion over a decade by imposing an additional 3.8 percent tax on income earned from owning a piece of what is known as a pass-through business, such as a law firm or medical practice. The money that would be generated by the change is estimated to be enough to extend the solvency of the Medicare trust fund that pays for hospital care — currently set to begin running out of money in 2028 — until 2031.
It is the most recent agreement to emerge from private negotiations between Senator Chuck Schumer of New York, the majority leader, and Senator Joe Manchin III of West Virginia, a conservative-leaning Democrat who has demanded that his party rein in its sweeping ambitions for a domestic policy plan. In December, Mr. Manchin torpedoed efforts to pass Mr. Biden’s $2.2 trillion social safety net, climate and tax package because of concerns over its cost and impact on the economy at a time of rising inflation. …
… The Democrats’ plan would extend an existing 3.8 percent net investment income tax to so-called pass-through income, earned from businesses that distribute profits to their owners. Many people who work at such firms — such as law partners and hedge fund managers — earn high incomes, but avoid the 3.8 percent tax on the bulk of it.
The new proposal would apply only to people earning more than $400,000 a year, and joint filers, trusts and estates bringing in more than $500,000, in accordance with Mr. Biden’s pledge that he would not raise taxes for people who make less than $400,000 a year. The proposal is similar to a tax increase Mr. Biden proposed in 2021 to help offset the cost of a set of new spending programs meant to help workers and families, like home health care and child care. …
Oh, Arizona!
Arizona congresswoman says she would shoot her grandchildren to ‘protect’ them
Boston Globe – July 7
Representative Debbie Lesko, a Republican from Arizona, sparked confusion after she appeared to assert she would shoot her own grandchildren “to protect” them in a speech on the House floor on Tuesday.
In a widely circulated clip of her remarks expressing opposition to a gun safety bill, Lesko said she would go to any length necessary to defend her grandchildren, including “shooting them.”
“I would do anything, anything to protect my five grandchildren, including as a last resort shooting them if I had to, to protect the lives of my grandchildren,” she said.
She then went on to criticize the legislation and broader efforts to enact stronger gun reform measures introduced in the wake of recent mass shootings in Buffalo, NY, in Uvalde, Tex., and at a Fourth of July parade in a Chicago suburb that has claimed seven lives. …
The bill Lesko was speaking against would establish a national so-called red flag law, meaning procedures for federal courts would be put in place to remove guns from those deemed to be a risk to themselves or others.
“Democrat bills that we’ve heard this week want to take away my right, my right to protect my grandchildren,” she said. “They want to take away the rights of law-abiding citizens to protect their own children and grandchildren and wives and brothers and sisters.” …
