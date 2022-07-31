Jumping in Peabody’s Wayback Machine on a Saturday Night

run75441 | July 30, 2022 8:32 pm



“Peabody’s Improbable History”

Making a short trip in the Wayback Machine to October 2019.

We are going to a right-wing “AMPFests” at one of former president thump’s golf clubs, the National Doral. And we are looking for two trump conspirators having a discussion with one another. One of them has a wire recording device mistaking recoding their conversation. The conversation was captured via a microphone on Roger Stone’s lapel used by a Danish film making a documentary about the long-time Republican political strategist. The film, called “A Storm Foretold,” is expected later in 2019. The storm was delayed a bit till January 6, 2021 and it failed.

Here we can see Roger Stone talking to U.S. Congressional Representative Matt Gaetz. According to today’s news US Today and Yahoo, Gaetz is telling Stone if he is convicted, he likely wouldn’t “do a day” in prison. trump was stating this in public. to Matt Gaetz. If we are quiet enough we may actually hear Gaetz deliver this news,

Gaetz: “The boss still has a very favorable view of you and said it directly.” He also said, “I don’t think the big guy can let you go down for this.”

Stone never turned his microphone off and the Danish crew recorded it all. As it was;

In the recording, Matt Gaetz (alias the forehead) told Stone he had been working toward getting him a pardon, but due to the “many, many recording devices around” the pair at the time, he declined to go into any details, according to the Post. The Florida lawmaker also told Stone that redacted portions of the Mueller report mentioned him “a lot,” according to the Post. Gaetz, who is a member of the House Judiciary Committee, appeared to refer to portions of the report that were shown to select members of Congress in confidentiality, the Post reported.

Gaetz not only revealed this confidential information to Stone, it was also picked up by the Danish Film crew. Not sure why the crew waited so long to reveal this. This information will be reported by the Washington Post July 29, 2022.

Committing a Crime may pay off in the short term if you don’t get caught. Soon to be XCongressional Representative will be charged for other crimes and lose his seat. Thats another trip for the WayBack machine to see how it all came down.

Sherman, did you know Stephen Colbert was our Paul Peterson?

Matt Gaetz Caught on Hot Mic Assuring Roger Stone of Pardon by Donald Trump (yahoo.com)

Gaetz, Stone recorded talking pardon, Mueller redactions: report (usatoday.com)

Matt Gaetz assured Roger Stone of pardon on hot mic, discussed Mueller redactions – The Washington Post