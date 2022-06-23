Yeah, and Democrats Stormed the Capitol!!!

run75441 | June 23, 2022 7:01 am



Listen to Chris Christi babbling to David Muir about the 2000 election and Al Gore losing to Bush. In the same breath, Chris is saying similar about Clinton’s loss to the soon-to-be insurrectionist trump in 2016. Trying, trying to draw a comparison to Democrats losing to Repubs in 2000 and 2016 and their showing just as much anger. Claiming their questioning was just as serious as what occurred after trump lost.

The YouTube Clip is set to play Chris Christie’s complaints shortly. Listen as Muir shuts him down.

In 2005, Rep. Stephanie Tubbs (D-Ohio) and Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.) rose to challenge Ohio state’s electoral vote.

During the following debate, each chamber discussed the challenge separately. Republicans took turns telling Democrats to “get over” the election. Democrats recited stories of alleged voting irregularities while acknowledging that George W. Bush had more than enough votes to win.

Most Democratic Representatives were more conciliatory. Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) admitted that there was “absolutely no question George W. Bush won,” and said the debate was merely a way of bringing up the issue of election reform to the forefront.

In the end, there was no doubt that the measure would be defeated. The House voted it down, 31-267, while the Senate defeated their version 1-74. “Democrats Contest Ohio Electoral Vote, But Bush Officially Re-elected” – Roll Call

At the end of the 2000 election and the 2004 election, no one attacked the Capitol or plotted and planned an insurrection.

In 2016, Hillary Clinton said she would not rule out questioning the legitimacy of the 2016 election. If new information surfaced the Russians interfered even more deeply than currently known, she would consider such action. In an interview with Fresh Air‘s Terry Gross about her new memoir, “What Happened,” Clinton acknowledges that such a challenge would be unprecedented and that “I just don’t think we have a mechanism” for it. Clinton Won’t Rule Out Questioning Election, But Says No Clear Means To Do So : NPR

Here we have Chris Christie babbling away about Democrats laying the foundation for the 2020 insurrection by questioning election results. Except, Christie forgets Democrats were questioning and nothing happened beyond questions and a SCOTUS decision.

Democrats got over losing and Republicans incited an insurrection. There is no equivalency between 2000, 2016, and 2020. Furthermore, Republicans are campaigning in 2022 claiming Biden’s election was illegitimate. Something, Democrats did not do.