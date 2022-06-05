Weekly Indicators for May 30 – June 3 at Seeking Alpha
by New Deal democrat
My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.
The slow drip, drip, drip of decelerating or declining data is continuing, as among other things, the YoY increase in withholding tax payments from workers has declined significantly in the past month.
