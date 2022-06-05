Weekly Indicators for May 30 – June 3 at Seeking Alpha

Dan Crawford | June 5, 2022 11:12 am



by New Deal democrat

My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.

The slow drip, drip, drip of decelerating or declining data is continuing, as among other things, the YoY increase in withholding tax payments from workers has declined significantly in the past month.

As usual, clicking over and reading will bring you up to the virtual moment in what is happening in the economy, and reward me a little bit for my efforts.