Political Happenings in Washington D.C. and Michigan.

run75441 | June 4, 2022 6:00 am



Looks like some of the fun is just starting with Republicans being charged.

Hmmmm, Peter Navarro was cuffed, shackled, and taken to the D.C. Federal court and indicted for contempt of Congress. Peter felt he could ignore subpoenas from Congress. He could spend up to 2 years in prison for contempt.

Finally, one of the jacka**es at the top led off in cuffs and shackles! “I feel like break dancing.” Naaw, that wouldn’t be kool . . .

“MSNBC Host Ari Melber and Trump Adviser Peter Navarro Spar in Bonkers Interview Over Coup Attempt” (thedailybeast.com)

Navarro, who is representing himself (big mistake!) currently does not have a lawyer, spent much of his court appearance complaining to Magistrate Judge Zia M. Faruqui about his arrest while blasting the Jan. 6 committee. He also repeatedly referenced the civil lawsuit he filed this week against the DOJ’s grand jury subpoena, claiming the indictments were a “preemptive strike by the prosecution” against his suit—which has already been ridiculed by another federal judge.

“I actually live right next to the FBI. It’s like a 100-yard walk to my door. What did they do instead of that? They let me get all the way to the airport, try to board the plane, come at me, put me in handcuffs, not let me use my phone, take me down, and put me in a jail cell,” he grumbled in the courtroom. “Who are these people? This is not America. I was with distinguished public servants for four years. Nobody ever questioned my ethics.”

“Michigan attorney general expects charges to result from push to overturn 2020 election” | National | hastingstribune.com

Meanwhile over in Michigan

In January, AG Dana Nessel – Michigan referred to federal prosecutors a probe into a group of Michigan Republicans who signed and submitted a certificate falsely claiming Trump won the state’s 16 electoral votes. The false slate of presidential electors included high-profile political figures, such as Michigan Republican Party Co-Chairwoman Meshawn Maddock and Republican National Committeewoman Kathy Berden.

The attorney general has previously suggested the so-called electors violated state laws against forgery.

On Wednesday, Nessel said she’s read stories indicating federal authorities were investigating the electors in multiple states. They “are interviewing people in Michigan for that,” the attorney general added.

“My hope, and honestly my expectation, is that these individuals who I believe violated the law will be held accountable … in a manner that hopefully will deter similar conduct in future elections,” Nessel said.

The Attorney General’s office and the Michigan State Police have also been investigating incidents of unauthorized access to voting machines. But authorities have said little about whom they’re looking into. That probe began after Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat, requested in February an investigation into reports that an “unnamed third party” was granted access to voting technology in Roscommon County.

The Detroit News reported in May that Michigan state Rep. Daire Rendon, a Republican who has previously claimed to have evidence of election fraud from information technology “experts,” had become entangled in the probe.