Armed Woman Engaging a Shooter
According to Charleston, VA Police; Instead of running from the threat, an armed woman engaging a shooter probably saved several lives the other night,
Police: Woman killed man who fired rifle into party crowd in West Virginia, (msn.com)
“CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A woman in West Virginia fatally shot a man who began firing an AR-15-style rifle into a crowd of people that had gathered for a party, authorities said.
Dennis Butler, 37, was killed Wednesday night after he pulled out the rifle and began shooting at dozens of people attending the birthday-graduation party outside an apartment complex in the city of Charleston, police said in a statement.
The woman, who was attending the party, drew a pistol and fired, killing Butler, the statement said. No one at the party was injured.”
When you pull a pistol out and fire a round, the chance of hitting a person is anywhere from 30 to 50% of the time (Politifact). And this is with the police behind the pistol who do go to the range and practice. The closer you are, the better the chance to hit the target.
In spite of what the gun lobby wants you to believe or police may tell you, reality does not support the claims of gun carrying. The truth is self-defensive gun use is rare. Guns are also many times more likely to be used for suicide or homicide. For every “justifiable” homicide with a gun, there were 34 gun homicides, 82 gun suicides, and two unintentional gun deaths. I am assuming these are pistol statistics.
- Where there is there is contact between a perpetrator and a victim, people successfully defending themselves with guns is less than 1% of crimes (National Library of Medicine).
- Calling law enforcement or fleeing the scene offers better protection from being injured during a crime compared to having a gun.
- Carrying a firearm may increase a victim’s risk of injury when a crime is committed. People in possession of a gun were more than four times more likely to be shot in an assault.
- FBI analysis of 160 active shooter finding from 2000–2013 found active shooter incidents were rarely stopped by armed civilians. Indeed, our times as many shootings were stopped by unarmed civilians restraining the shooter.
- No credible statistical evidence exists to show permissive concealed carry laws reduce crime. Countering evidence suggests laws making it easier for more people to carry guns in public may increase the frequency of some types of violent crime. This includes gun homicides.
State legislators, police, gun lobby, and various gun nuts are talking about arming teachers, putting armed veterans, etc. in schools. Instead of being a bit more restrictive to buy or own a weapon.
Is it going to matter much if the AR-15 was banned? It used to be in war, wounding the enemy meant two others would have to carry them off the field. When hunting many states limit the number of rounds in your rifle. Do you need 20 or more bullet-capacity magazines?
This is minimalistic stuff and you are getting it from a veteran who has been shooting since he was 12.
Not so vaguely related.
(Gonna be back-ground checks only, maybe? If so, not good enuf.)
Senators say gun deal is within reach, but without Biden’s wish list
Washington Post via Boston Globe – June 5
Despite my own wish list to outlaw the transport of all semiautomatic weapons other than by police and military, then a universal background check on all gun purchases is still way better than nothing. Take the win.
BTW, I got nothing to say to disparage the actions of the unidentified woman who shot Dennis Butler and saved lives at a party because I am not stupid. If we stand for the interests of ordinary people and still cannot get those same ordinary people to vote for our party, then we have a serious messaging problem. I believe that I see it here every day. At one time I thought this might be as simple as semantics, but now I see that it is deeper and more personal. The speaking truth to power idealists really need to get a realistic grip on themselves.
The police would not allow an armed Hispanic civilian to enter the school in Uvalde, TX, to confront the shooter. Sure, I understand the premise, but I cannot deny the look, particularly considering the lack of action by law enforcement. We should take the win on background checks rather than bury ourselves in bad messaging fueled by an obvious lack of self-awareness.
Ron:
What is this commentary about?
‘When you pull a pistol out and fire a round, the chance of hitting a person is anywhere from 30 to 50% of the time (Politifact). And this is with the police behind the pistol who do go to the range and practice.’
That would be ‘the chance of hitting the person you are aiming at’.
Odds are not in favor of this pistol-packing approach working too well, but it’s what the NRA strongly advocates.
At a minimum, ‘Red-Flag’ laws are necessary either ‘all-over’ or ideally at the federal level, to keep assault weapons and handguns away from dangerous people.
