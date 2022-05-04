Why Is Any of This a Surprise?
As CNN reports . . . “Sen. Susan Collins: Referencing the Supreme Court draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade (Politico) is ‘completely inconsistent’ with what Justice Neil Gorsuch and Justice Brett Kavanaugh ‘said in their hearings and in our meetings in my office.’”
Wow, whata surprise! Political appointees to SCOTUS might fib a little, ok more than a little, and probably a lot more to become a SCOTUS Justice. There is such a thing as leaving the old cell phone out and recording. Maine is a one-party consent state unless you are in a bathroom or dressing room. They still would have done it. At least the public can hear what hypocrites and liars both Kavanaugh and Gorsuch are.
About Kavanaugh: “‘We talked about whether he considered Roe to be settled law. He said that he agreed with what Justice Roberts said at his nomination hearing in which he said it was settled law,’ Collins said at the time after meeting with Kavanaugh. ‘I have always been concerned about preserving Roe v. Wade.’” Insider.
About Gorsuch: during his confirmation hearing. “Roe is ‘the law of the land.’ Under scrutiny over his writing in a book about euthanasia, The Atlantic. Some conservatives view Gorsuch’s statement in the book ‘the intentional taking of human life by private persons is always wrong’ as a signal of his views on abortion.”
“To Senator (Durbin), as the book explains, the Supreme Court of the United States has held in Roe v. Wade that a fetus is not a person for purposes of the Fourteenth Amendment, and the book explains that,” Insider.
Susan Collins Shocked . . .
“WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—Senator Susan Collins, who had been assured by Brett Kavanaugh in 2018 that he considers Roe v. Wade ‘settled law,’ said today that she was ‘shocked’ that the Supreme Court Justice ‘would ever lie to a woman.’
When I met with Justice Kavanaugh before his confirmation hearings, looking me in the eye and said that he considers Roe v. Wade the law of the land,’ she said. ‘Nothing in his confirmation hearings suggested that he would ever be less than trustworthy with a woman.’”
And Chief Justice Roberts is indignant. Who would do this? My guess would be Clarence Thomas’s wife, Virginia.
It is annoying/terrible that disingenuous pols like Susan Collins can be so easily hornswoggled, even if it makes the voters Downeast in Maine happy. (She is after all the sole remaining GOP congress person from New England, alas.)
Mainers assail Collins anew on past confirmation votes
No surprise at all to me since I have been expecting things to play out this way since 1973. OK, it was a little surprise to me that it took so long, but then I had expected the financial crisis to come to a head before the end of 2006 and that took almost two more years to happen.
Given how long that it has taken, then the eventual outcome will be different than it might have been a few decades earlier. The Republican Party has learned a lot from the Democratic Party over the decades. First they learned Congressional cowardice and then they learned to legislate their highest priorities from the bench. But who knows how it ends? The Republican Party also seems to have learned how to dramatically overplay their hand, which never ends well for any political party.
It will only take a dedicated liberal US Congress to fix the abortion law problem, but it will take a constitutional amendment to limit SCOTUS terms and provide popular referendum rights to overturn their future over-exuberance. The latter will take a lot more time yet to happen. No way to know about the former. Public opinion is strongly in favor of the abortion status quo in general, although the specifics of regulation are broadly disagreed. That dedicated liberal US Congress is still a reach too far with abortion out of place on voters’ kitchen tables.