Why Is Any of This a Surprise?

run75441 | May 4, 2022 7:30 am



As CNN reports . . . “Sen. Susan Collins: Referencing the Supreme Court draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade (Politico) is ‘completely inconsistent’ with what Justice Neil Gorsuch and Justice Brett Kavanaugh ‘said in their hearings and in our meetings in my office.’”

Wow, whata surprise! Political appointees to SCOTUS might fib a little, ok more than a little, and probably a lot more to become a SCOTUS Justice. There is such a thing as leaving the old cell phone out and recording. Maine is a one-party consent state unless you are in a bathroom or dressing room. They still would have done it. At least the public can hear what hypocrites and liars both Kavanaugh and Gorsuch are.

About Kavanaugh: “‘We talked about whether he considered Roe to be settled law. He said that he agreed with what Justice Roberts said at his nomination hearing in which he said it was settled law,’ Collins said at the time after meeting with Kavanaugh. ‘I have always been concerned about preserving Roe v. Wade.’” Insider.

About Gorsuch: during his confirmation hearing. “Roe is ‘the law of the land.’ Under scrutiny over his writing in a book about euthanasia, The Atlantic. Some conservatives view Gorsuch’s statement in the book ‘the intentional taking of human life by private persons is always wrong’ as a signal of his views on abortion.”

“To Senator (Durbin), as the book explains, the Supreme Court of the United States has held in Roe v. Wade that a fetus is not a person for purposes of the Fourteenth Amendment, and the book explains that,” Insider.

Susan Collins Shocked . . .

“WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—Senator Susan Collins, who had been assured by Brett Kavanaugh in 2018 that he considers Roe v. Wade ‘settled law,’ said today that she was ‘shocked’ that the Supreme Court Justice ‘would ever lie to a woman.’

When I met with Justice Kavanaugh before his confirmation hearings, looking me in the eye and said that he considers Roe v. Wade the law of the land,’ she said. ‘Nothing in his confirmation hearings suggested that he would ever be less than trustworthy with a woman.’”

And Chief Justice Roberts is indignant. Who would do this? My guess would be Clarence Thomas’s wife, Virginia.