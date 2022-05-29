Weekly Indicators for May 23 – 27 at Seeking Alpha

Dan Crawford | May 29, 2022 11:46 am



by New Deal democrat

My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.

Few changes to the headlines, but lots of churning underneath.

People seem to have jumped the gun on recession, thinking one is either here or imminent. It’s not here, and it isn’t imminent. I wonder if people will get complacent later in the year, thinking we have dodged a bullet. That probably won’t be true either.

In any event, clicking over and reading will bring you right up to the moment on the long leading, short leading, and coincident readings on the economy, and bring me a little pocket change.