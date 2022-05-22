NewDealdemocrat | May 22, 2022 9:50 am



– by New Deal democrat

Weekly Indicators for May 16 – 20 at Seeking Alpha

My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.

The yield curve tightened some more this week (but did not invert).

Meanwhile, I am seeing a fair amount of commentary suggesting that a recession is imminent. This is jumping the gun, and is mainly relying on the downturn in the stock market as well as the increase in gas prices. These are short leading indicators, but only signal correctly once the long leading indicators have been in place for a sustained period of time – which they have not.

As usual, clicking over and reading will bring you up to the virtual moment as to the economy, and will bring me a little beer money.