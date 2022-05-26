The future of COVID-19

Joel Eissenberg | May 26, 2022 8:15 am



It appears that, vaccines nonwithstanding, COVID-19 will be endemic for a long time. Enforcing masking and social distancing/lockdowns are not sustainable in American society. We need engineering fixes that don’t depend on each person’s sense of civic responsibility.

Kevin Drum points to two engineering fixes that would dramatically reduce infection rates: better ventilation and installation of far-UV illumination. As he notes, “Here in California we’ve spent billions earthquake proofing our infrastructure. Why don’t we do the same for virus proofing?”

