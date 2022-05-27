Dan Crawford | May 27, 2022 8:28 am
Israeli sources are saying that the US will not remove the terrorist designation from the Iranian IRGC. If so, what is the US end game on dealing with Iran’s nuclear program?
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Name *
Email *
Website
Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.
Comment *
Notify me of followup comments via e-mail. You can also subscribe without commenting.
Δ
Israeli sources are saying that the US will not remove the terrorist designation from the Iranian IRGC. If so, what is the US end game on dealing with Iran’s nuclear program?