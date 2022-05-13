Dan Crawford | May 13, 2022 6:36 am
Stockholm signaled that it would likely follow Finland’s lead in vowing to apply for NATO membership
NY Times – May 13
A day after Finland’s leaders declared unequivocally that the nation would join NATO, Sweden’s government signaled on Friday that it could soon follow suit, issuing a scathing report outlining how Russian aggression in Ukraine had fundamentally altered Europe’s security equation and saying that only NATO membership would offer the nation protection.
The report, which did not make an explicit recommendation, came as Western coordination to counter Russian aggression appeared to be deepening. …
A day after Finland’s leaders declared unequivocally that the nation would join NATO, Sweden’s government signaled on Friday that it could soon follow suit, issuing a scathing report outlining how Russian aggression in Ukraine had fundamentally altered Europe’s security equation and saying that only NATO membership would offer the nation protection.
The report, which did not make an explicit recommendation, came as Western coordination to counter Russian aggression appeared to be deepening. …
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Name *
Email *
Website
Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.
Comment *
Notify me of followup comments via e-mail. You can also subscribe without commenting.
Δ
Stockholm signaled that it would likely follow Finland’s lead in vowing to apply for NATO membership
NY Times – May 13