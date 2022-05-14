Not the Proud Ones or the Oathers this time

run75441 | May 14, 2022 6:30 am



Amazing Republicans are trying to skew the peaceful (so far) protests of pro-choice consisting mostly of women as being violent. Not that they never get angry . . . they can and will. They are not happy with SCOTUS and are making it known peacefully. Cruz and others are trying to make this into something else similar to what Cruz was supporting January 6, 2021.

Waiting on V.P. Pence

Ted Cruz smugly sitting in the capitol building January 6th waiting for Pence to object to the Electoral Count. It did not happen.

January 6, 2021 Republican Party inspired Insurrection Timeline

1:05 PM, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi bangs the gavel to call the joint session of Congress to order.

1:12 p.m., Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) object to the certification of the electoral votes for the state of Arizona. The joint session separates so that each chamber can debate the objection.

1:30 p.m., On the steps on the backside of the Capitol, protesters overcome the police, who run back into the building. Protesters watching from the sidelines cheer as a mob breaks through the final police barricades.

Shortly after 2 p.m., Protesters break windows and climb into the Capitol. They open doors for others to follow.

Approximately 2:20 p.m., Senators Reps, and Pence leave the floor seeking safety elsewhere.

4:17 p.m., Trump does not go on TV. Instead, he tweets a video talking to his supporters inside the Capitol.

“I know your pain. I know your hurt,” he begins. “We love you. You’re very special. You’ve seen what happens. You’ve seen the way others are treated. I know how you feel, but go home, and go home in peace.”

Pence fails to warn the government of potential Electoral Certification falsification. Why didn’t he warn of potential violence? Fast forwarding to 2022.

With regard to protesting at the Justices homes.

“Organizers of the protest asked the crowd to continue moving to avoid arrests and allow the flow of traffic in the residential area. No storming of Justice’s houses. No arrests yet of protesters engaging in peaceful demonstrations. Police were present. Protests are set to continue throughout the week in front of the Supreme Court of the United States and also in front of Justice Samuel Alito’s Washington residence.”

“No violence was reported during the gatherings.”

This is not to say there are not instances of vandalization such as spray painting messages on concrete.

Commenting on the Protests at Justices Homes.

Ted Cruz: “I’ve got to say, this week, it was shameful that the White House refused to condemn violent protestors threatening the families of the Supreme Court. It is disgraceful, and Joe Biden used to be chairman of the Judiciary Committee. Joe Biden knows it’s disgraceful! He’s literally threatening the lives of these justices by the mob they’re unleashing.”

It is unnerving to have crowds of people gather outside in peaceful demonstration. It is unfortunate that Cruz and others are making stories up about the protests.

SCOTUS

2014, SCOTUS (McCullen v. Coakley) blocks an extended space (18 feet to 35 feet) barrier (MA) to prevent protesters from getting close to abortion clinics. Between 1977 and 2015, anti-choice extremists directed more than 7,200 reported acts of violence at abortion providers.

May 6, 2022, An 8-foot non-scalable wall is erected around the Supreme Court preventing Republicans mostly Democrat protesters from getting close to the court’s building. Violent protesters of the 2020 election results attacked the Capitol building in support of Republican president trump and other Republicans. Supposedly there were indications of a planned attack on January 6. No preventative actions were planned. Allegedly, trump and other prominent Republicans supposedly planned the attack to prevent certification of the election results.

SCOTUS blocked abortion clinics from walling their facilities in and further distances after thousands of acts of violence. Without one instance of violence by abortion backers, eight foot high non-scalable walls are erected around SCOTUS at greater distances than abortion clinics wanted. Abortion protesters did not attack the Capitol on January 6th. Republican incited insurrectionists did.

Embracing Violence,

Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Sunday claimed Democrats “are embracing mob violence to get their partisan outcome” on the Supreme Court. Really??? And after the January 6, 2021 insurrection by a Republican incited mob.

It has never been safe or easy for women to obtain abortions. Indeed, many abortions clinics are similar to mini-fortresses with armed guards, safe rooms, bullet proof vests, and panic buttons. Tactics to dissuade women include challenging them right up to the moment they enter the clinic. Clinics are “reassessing and strengthening security measures following recent warnings from law enforcement of targeting by anti-abortion activists freshly motivated by the pending Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.”

It doesn’t matter the abortion rates have been declining for decades. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention abortions were peaking in 1981 at a “rate of 29.3 per 1,000 women between the ages of 15 and 44. Since then, the number has fallen by three-fifths. In 2019, the last year for which numbers are available, the rate was 11.4 per 100,000″

The National Right to Life Committee is attempting to flip the threat of violence around claiming expected violence from Pro-Abortion Rights protesters. So far abortion advocates are calmly protesting the recent and expected Supreme Court decision. The violence has been coming from the anti-abortion activists and the other side of the political aisle. We shall see.

