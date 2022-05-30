Memorial Day 2022

NewDealdemocrat | May 30, 2022 5:49 pm



Memorial Day is that most somber of national observances, in which we remember all those, of whatever race, creed, color, or nationality, who gave their lives so that government of the People, by the People, and for the People shall not perish from the Earth.

In past years I have included photographs of famous Civil War and World War 1 and 2 graveyards, as well as Arlington National Cemetery.

This year let me focus on several others who gave all in defense of the Republic.

This is a photo of the 54th Massachusetts Infantry Regiment, the unit whose story was made into the 1999 Oscar winning movie “Glory:”

The 54th suffered roughly 42% casualties, including the death of their commander, leading the failed Union assault on Battery Wagner on Morris Island, South Carolina. Of 600 men, over 280 men were killed, wounded, captured, and/or missing and presumed dead.

This is Officer Brian Sicknick, the US Capital Police Officer who was killed by the insurrectionists who attempted to stage a coup on January 6, 2021:

May all those who gave their lives in the defense of the Republic Rest In Peace, and be remembered forever.