LBJ, a man with gargantuan appetites and ambitions
I stole this comment from a place from I read on a regular basis. An Incredible commentary.
Having grown up in that era, I felt it had merit and believe the commenter gets it right. The programs mentioned here are under attack by Republicans. SCOTUS is using nondelegation as the basis to dismantle programs. Congress did pass these programs, allocated funds to support the programs, and established the means for administration. A program can be stopped by eliminating funding. If Congress allocates more funding, in itself it is affirming the legitimacy of such program by delegating funding to it. Congress does have the ability to legislate and provide funding for the program. Both are matters of delegation.
I believe some of the Justices at SCOTUS are just plain wrong. I thought I would share it at Angry Bear and see what you thought.
“FDR, with the New Deal (First Hundred Days) and 2nd New Deal (1935) provided a basis for modern-day America at that time. LBJ, a man with gargantuan appetites and ambitions, sought to out do FDR with the Great Society.
Medicare, two monumental civil rights laws (he took tremendous personal satisfaction in accomplishing what JFK had failed to do), the Voting Rights Act of 1965, poverty programs, NEH, NEA, and hundreds of other transformative initiatives marked LBJ’s Great Society.
Johnson, whose ruthless political skills in Congress were superbly described in Robert Caro’s Pulitzer-winning MASTER OF THE SENATE, knew that he had a short window, after JFK’s assassination and his trouncing of Goldwater in 1964, to jam a panoply of far-reaching legislation through Congress.
This almost seemed like throwing massive globs of pasta at the wall to see what might stick. Johnson was in a legislative frenzy believing that ground-breaking legislation and a moderately open check book could transform the America society.
We are indebted for what President Johnson accomplished. By FDR’s rule of thumb (‘If I bat 70% with what I initiate, that’s pretty damned good’). Johnson scores well. The political push back caused by his Great Society steamroller came rather swiftly. As he noted, when signing his 1965 civil rights law, ‘We will lose the South for at least a generation.’
The Vietnam War proved his major political Achilles heel. Using his same Great Society overdrive in Vietnam, he escalated the war with phony claims (Tonkin Gulf Resolution), lying to the American people about ‘winning,’ and sending over 500,000 military where there was no light at the end of the tunnel.
It probably was as great a shock and personal humiliation for Johnson as his Watergate resignation was for Nixon, when Johnson announced in March, 1968 that he would not run for re-election.
On reflection, I give him poor marks on Vietnam (a Greek tragedy) and a vigorous shout out for his somewhat flawed, but still monumental Great Society. I wonder how the American society of the 21st century might have been transformed, if President Biden had been able to legislate a robust Build Back Better program?”
Yeah, I was interested until the last sentence. Pay no attention to the makeup of Congress, Biden needs to use Green Lantern’s Magic Ring fantasy.
EM
I think the author is paying attention to the makeup of Congress. From what I know of him, he is very cognizant of the makeup of Congress and the government.
Of course, I do not know what the 21st century may bring for the rest of the nation as I will run out of time. Think of what may have come to pass with the passage of BBB.
We have a rogue SCOTUS who is striking everything down that has not been legislated by Congress using nondelegation.
Changed my intro above to explain. I happen to believe that funding a program is affirmation of that program.
run,
I share your belief that some at the Court are just plain wrong. Based on nothing more than their predispositions, they want to say that Congress cannot delegate discretionary decision making to administrative agencies which Congress has been successfully doing since Roosevelt’s effort to stack the Court produced the “decision in time to save nine” that reversed the Court’s succession of decisions voiding New Deal legislation. However, to deal with a “just wrong” court, the remedies are difficult to administer. They include Court packing, Congressional limitation of the Court’s jurisdiction, and refusal to enforce decisions (a la Andy Jackson) as well as some other things I haven’t thought of. The trouble with the enforcement issue is that the agencies need the courts to enforce the agencies’ decisions. The filibuster will probably prevent limiting the Court’s jurisdiction over agency decisions and there is probably not a majority for packing at this point. If the Court really goes all radical on the delegation doctrine, congressional action may be possible if enough harm is caused but we aren’t there yet.
Ironically, the Court that holds delegation is not provided in the literal language of the constitution, wields its own power to hold legislation unconstitutional without express authority in the constitution.