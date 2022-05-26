American Impotence

Sandwichman | May 26, 2022 7:25 am



“The evenly-divided Senate approved the legislation – formally known as the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) – on Wednesday in an 88-11 vote, garnering strong support from both Democrats and Republicans. The House of Representatives passed it by 363-70 last week.”

Do Americans really think politicians who eagerly approved a $777 billion military-industrial complex bill by an 8-1 margin in the Senate and a 5-1 margin in the House will “do something” about civilian gun violence? Democrats and Republicans have their priorities on which they are unequivocally “bipartisan.”