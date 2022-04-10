Weekly Indicators for April 4 – 8 at Seeking Alpha
by New Deal democrat
Weekly Indicators for April 4 – 8 at Seeking Alpha
My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.
After several weeks of tightening and then inversion, the yield curve in the US Treasury market un-inverted in a big way this past week – via higher long term rates which drove mortgage rates above 5%, which will have a decidedly negative effect on housing.
As usual, clicking over and reading should be educational for you, and will help me pay for dinner out if the weather is nice.