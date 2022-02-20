Weekly Indicators for February 14 – 18 at Seeking Alpha

Dan Crawford | February 20, 2022 9:56 am



by New Deal democrat

My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.

As the Omicron tsunami recedes, what is still present is high commodity prices (not least of which is gasoline), and mortgage rates at levels that have not been seen in close to 3 years.

The overall picture is of an economy that is very slowly decelerating, or worsening, depending on whether you feel optimistic or pessimistic as you read this.

