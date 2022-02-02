Surgery Tomorrow
I shall be having a parathyroid removed tomorrow (Feb. 2) at University of Virginia hospital. Will be going over this evening to avoid freezing fog. So, I shall be out of commission for a while.
Barkley Rosser
Best wishes Barkley. After several of my own surgeries the last two years I can relate.
Best of luck. Be well.