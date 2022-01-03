Weekly Indicators for December 27 – 31 at Seeking Alpha

Dan Crawford | January 3, 2022 7:54 am



by New Deal democrat

The last edition of Weekly Indicators for 2021 is up at Seeking Alpha.

I have been watching restaurant reservations for the first signs of the economic impact of Omicron. Well . . . .

Additionally, interest rates are hitting an important milestone this week, that is changing some of their ratings, and with that the reading of the long leading forecast.

As always, reading the post should bring you up to the moment, and reward me a little bit for bringing the information to you in a cohesive, logical format