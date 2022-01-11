Oppressed by Deontological Twitter

Robert Waldmann | January 10, 2022 7:43 pm



I am temporarily banned by Twitter for “Violating our rules against hateful conduct.” because of the attached tweet. I don’t know if “all men must die” was interpreted as a threat rather than a simple statement of fact by the algorithm or if calling deontological reasoning confused or fanatical was considered hate speach.

Maybe I should have writtn “Valar Morgulis”. I do face a problem “By clicking Delete, you acknowledge that your Tweet violated the Twitter Rules.” I can not honestly acknowledge that — the literally meaning of “must” is “is inevitable” while the use of “must” to mean “is extremely desirable and I demand it” is an innovation. Should I lie to Twitter by clicking delete ?

As noted, I am not Kant and I am a consequentialist, so I clicked [delete]