January 25, 2022
Chinese mainland reports 45 new COVID-19 cases
The Chinese mainland recorded 45 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, with 18 linked to local transmissions and 27 from overseas, data from the National Health Commission showed on Tuesday.
A total of 43 new asymptomatic cases were also recorded, and 747 asymptomatic patients remain under medical observation.
Confirmed cases on the Chinese mainland now total 105,705, with the death toll remaining unchanged at 4,636 since January last year.
Chinese mainland new locally transmitted cases
Chinese mainland new imported cases
Chinese mainland new asymptomatic cases
January 24, 2022
Coronavirus
United States
Cases ( 72,958,690)
Deaths ( 891,595)
Deaths per million ( 2,669)
China
Cases ( 105,660)
Deaths ( 4,636)
Deaths per million ( 3)
Lying colonialists.
I’d just as soon pay attention to DeSantis as the Chinese. You know, the government that put new meaning into re-education camps?
“China is another story. Its official statistics understate the Chinese Covid death rate by 17,000% (according to The Economist’s model).
In fact, based on excess mortality calculations, The Economist estimates that the true number of Covid deaths in China is not 4,636 – but something like 1.7 million.
That is, China’s cumulative death toll is likely at least double that of the United States. “
