“I shall Defend The Rights Of Parents”
This is what new Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin said when he made an executive order on the first day of his term to ban school systems from having mask mandates. Some systems will not go along, including that in Arlington and mine in the city of Harrisonburg. He claims to be defending the rights of parents, somehow not noting that he is violating the rights of parents who do not want their children be forced to be in school with unmasked children, thus raising their chances of getting Covid-19.
He also ended the mandate that all state workers be vaccinated. This affects me personally. Indeed, a message has come from the president of my university, which is a VA state one, that there is now no vaccine mandate. My own safety will now be compromised, thanks to our new governor.
Of course, he has gone on Fox News to brag about this handiwork of his. Will he be running for president as some suspect in 2024?
Barkley Rosser
Running for POTUS in 2024? What happened to Trump? After McAuliffe beat Cuccinelli in 2013 ending the tradition of a VA governor of the opposite party as the new POTUS, then people wrongly assumed that Virginians actually liked Terry. Virginians just could not stand to have Tea Party Ken around any longer. Youngkin was gifted his office, not actually elected by his own popularity. Disgusting is as good as politics gets.
Maybe Youngkin does not know the difference between defend and offend.