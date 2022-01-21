“I am No Less An American than Mitch McConnell”

run75441 | January 21, 2022 11:59 am



Quote in title by Senate Candidate Charles Booker.

I pulled this partial of a commentary defining what Michael Kinsley was doing at Slate and what he created at Slate’s “The Fray.” I came to The Fray and the Best of the Fray at its peak. It was lively place with many intelligent writers across both aisles commenting. Tom Sullivan brought back memories of The Fray.

It was modernized several times and much of the content which was supposed to be kept was erased. The comments section is not the same.

Tom Sullivan as posted by Digsby on at Hullabaloo . . .

“Michael Kinsley, the one-time co-host of “Crossfire” and founding editor of Slate, began dropping off the radar (or at least, off mine) over the last decade. His Parkinson’s diagnosis had something to do with that, as it would. Kinsley’s Twitter account went cold about the time in 2016 when he published “Old Age: A Beginner’s Guide.” But among the witticisms Kinsley will be remembered for is the Kinsley gaffe, a form of Freudian slip: ‘A gaffe is when a politician tells the truth – some obvious truth he isn’t supposed to say.’ Rather than use Kinsley gaffe, the common turn of phrase of late is the clunkier ‘saying the quiet part out loud.’ What a shame. The occasion for this mini-retrospective is a Kinsley gaffe committed Wednesday by Senate Minority Leader and self-described ‘Grim Reaper,’ Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, after his 50-member caucus unanimously refused (with help from two Democrats) to reauthorize the Voting Rights Act.”

I guess this is what Senators Krystal Sinema and Joe Manchin support also. Excellent content for my letter to Sinema.