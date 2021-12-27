Weekly Indicators for December 20 – 24 at Seeking Alpha

Dan Crawford | December 27, 2021 6:37 am



by New Deal democrat

My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.

Surprisingly, so far the Omicron variant has had no deleterious effect on any of the data, and in particular, on restaurant reservations.

Also – Programming Note: This week will also be very light on data, with two house price indexes on Tuesday, and jobless claims on Thursday. While I suspect there will be the need for a coronavirus update < sigh >, don’t be surprised if I play hookie one or two days again.