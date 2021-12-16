Cancun Ted the “character of Democrats has been ‘revealed by a ‘time of crisis'”

run75441 | December 16, 2021 7:00 am



At 7:20 minutes, you get to hear Cancun Ted talk about the crisis supposedly created by Democrats.

“In a time of Crisis, character is revealed. On the Democratic side, we have seen Democratic politicians are authoritarian. They will control your life. They will order you to obey and they will destroy you if you don’t.

Lets take the State of New York. Sadly, the Supreme Court would not take an emergency appeal out of New York of doctors and nurses and medical workers who have been heroically fighting this pandemic from the beginning. And they are facing a vaccine mandate . . . “

Look, this is still a Supply Chain driven inflationary cycle. Too many dollars chasing too little product. Manufacturing has been limited. Automotive failed to maintain their orders for chips again (2008/9). Long Beach unloaded containers one shift a day until asked for more shifts. Much of this is trained to the Midwest. Chassis are in short supply. There is a lot here caused by a failure of industry and industry capitalizing on the pandemic.

Meanwhile Cruz discusses the character of Democrats. Last Winter he took off to Cancun while his constituency struggled with power outages. Now that is a failure character during a crisis If you can stand the 17 minutes of listening to Cruz lie, he displays his character any times over.