We’ve turned a corner on intersectionality and come to a crossroads…
And now what Sandwichman calls a frivilous post.
The right-wing War on Wokeness has won over Seattle progressive Democrats . . . “because we can’t afford to give the GOP any ammunition for the 2022 election.”
Democrats, who are famous for “keeping our powder dry,” are now concerned that their opponents may use the specter of wokeness against them unless they get out in front with hardy denunciations of wokeness.
In other news, Susan Sarandon is still responsible for Hillary Clintons loss to Donald Trump in 2016. And don’t get me started on
Dan Rather Ralph Nader! (I always get those two guys mixed up.)
Sandwichman @ Econospeak
not to use too much bandwidth
it’s too late on wokeness. the R’s will use that against you for the next hundred years.
not that it was ever reasonable that the wokeists would realize they were stabbing themselves in the foot…and i don’t mean teaching it to schoolchildren. it’s just the wrong path to ending pernicious racism and finding mental health.
meanwhile, since it’s too late to win back the too, too sullied South, the Dems have to play the cards they dealt themselves and hope they can turn out the vote and the R’s will actually let them vote.
article on how they did it in georgia somewhere on the internet. but i am out of bandwidth.