We’ve turned a corner on intersectionality and come to a crossroads…

run75441 | November 29, 2021 7:34 pm



And now what Sandwichman calls a frivilous post.

The right-wing War on Wokeness has won over Seattle progressive Democrats . . . “because we can’t afford to give the GOP any ammunition for the 2022 election.”

Democrats, who are famous for “keeping our powder dry,” are now concerned that their opponents may use the specter of wokeness against them unless they get out in front with hardy denunciations of wokeness.

In other news, Susan Sarandon is still responsible for Hillary Clintons loss to Donald Trump in 2016. And don’t get me started on Dan Rather Ralph Nader! (I always get those two guys mixed up.)

Sandwichman @ Econospeak