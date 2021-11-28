Dan Crawford | November 28, 2021 10:59 am



by New Deal democrat

Weekly Indicators for November 22 – 26 at Seeking Alpha

My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.

Despite the roiling of the financial waters (on thin trading, with all of the A-list movers and shakers away from their desks) on Friday, the underlying indicators for the economy in all timeframes remain generally positive.

As usual, clicking over and reading will bring you up to the virtual moment about conditions in the economy, and reward me a little bit for putting in the time and effort to bring you that information.