If competition is existential to capitalism then why do capitalists invest so heavily in eliminating competition with M&A rather than expend effort and capital in competing in product markets?
Many M&A deals allow the acquirer to eliminate future competition and gain a larger market share. On the downside, a large premium is usually required to convince the target company’s shareholders to accept the offer. …
Why Do Companies Merge With or Acquire Other Companies?
Here’s what to watch for in the October jobs report
This morning:
S&P Futures 4,683.50 +10.25 (+0.22%)
Dow Futures 36,046.00 +37.00 (+0.10%)
Nasdaq Futures 16,372.00 +41.25 (+0.25%)
The Market has been very bullish this week. Will it continue today?
NY Times headline:
October Jobs Report Will Measure Resiliency of Economy From Delta Wave
Economists are looking for a gain of 450,000 jobs,
with a tailwind from robust hiring at restaurants,
bars and other leisure and hospitality businesses.
Some employers are complaining of a worker shortage.
Experts are watching whether the end of pandemic
benefits increases their availability.