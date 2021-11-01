And the Anti-Anything Whiners . . .

run75441 | November 1, 2021 11:09 am



“30,000 people were trapped inside Shanghai Disneyland on Halloween after one person tested positive for COVID-19,” Business Insider, Sinéad Baker

And United States Anti-Vaxers, maskers, and social distancers whine.

Excerpt from the article:

Disneyland Shanghai shut down after one positive COVID-19 case was found there.

The nearly 34,000 visitors and staff had to get tested before they were allowed to leave.

Videos showed people lining up and workers in protective gear doing the tests.

More than 30,000 people were trapped inside Shanghai Disneyland on Halloween night after one case of COVID-19 was discovered.

The park was shut on Sunday evening after the case was found, and visitors and staff had to be tested for the virus before they were allowed to leave, CNN reported.

The police blocked the park’s exits, forbidding people to leave until they had tested negative, CNN reported.

