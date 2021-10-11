Dan Crawford | October 11, 2021 8:56 am



by New Deal democrat

Weekly Indicators for October 3 – 7 at Seeking Alpha

My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.

Although I have read a few pieces this past week about deep downgrades to Q3 GDP estimates, and other problems with sales, the fact remains that the high-frequency indicators are almost all positive, across all timeframes.

As usual, clicking over and reading will bring you fully up to date on the economic trends, and bring me a little pocket change as well.