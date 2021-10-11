Weekly Indicators for October 3 – 7 at Seeking Alpha
by New Deal democrat
My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.
Although I have read a few pieces this past week about deep downgrades to Q3 GDP estimates, and other problems with sales, the fact remains that the high-frequency indicators are almost all positive, across all timeframes.
(Seeing as this is an economics blog, it should be noted that the Nobel Prize for Econ was awarded today, for work determining that rising wages lift all incomes.)
