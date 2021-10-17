Weekly Indicators for October 11 – 15 at Seeking Alpha

Dan Crawford | October 17, 2021 8:27 am



by New Deal democrat

My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.

There are a couple of signs that the inflationary surge may be at or just past its peak, mainly in that the costs for ship transportation, which have been soaring for months, have stopped doing so and in one case have reversed. Meanwhile, on the production side, some commodity costs are still increasing sharply.

