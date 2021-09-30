Yes, libertarians are encouraging vaccine hesitancy

Eric Kramer | September 30, 2021 9:59 am



From the Brownstone Institute:

Moreover, there appears to be declining confidence that the latest promised “cure” to the disease (mRNA injections) are acting as a cure in any way, shape, or form.

The entire piece is so crazy I can’t even tell what the point is, other than it turns out that the optimal policy for dealing with a pandemic is to . . . do nothing. Surprise! The author is a self-described “Independent investigative journalist”. It seems like Jeffrey Tucker is having trouble finding stuff to publish.