Yes, libertarians are encouraging vaccine hesitancy
From the Brownstone Institute:
Moreover, there appears to be declining confidence that the latest promised “cure” to the disease (mRNA injections) are acting as a cure in any way, shape, or form.
The entire piece is so crazy I can’t even tell what the point is, other than it turns out that the optimal policy for dealing with a pandemic is to . . . do nothing. Surprise! The author is a self-described “Independent investigative journalist”. It seems like Jeffrey Tucker is having trouble finding stuff to publish.