Calling Covid Vaccine “Needle Rape”

Angry Bear has its share of expressed ignorance about Covid, wearing of masks, social-distancing, and being vaccinated to mitigate the impact of Covid. One would think government officials would disavow politics and work together figting the pandemic. Not so . . .

State governments and governors lacking the knowledge and education in medicine and the impact of Covid have denied the need for vaccination and taking precautions to prevent Covid.

With regard to Covid, much of the nation is little more than a ship of fools reflecting the problems of political governance which prevails on a foundation not based on expert knowledge. The politicians are not concerned with the health of the constituency and whether they live or not. To win and be in control is everything.

Dr. Ryan Cole, an independent pathologist in Garden City, who spoke at a conference in Texas late in July dismissing COVID-19 vaccines.

Someone in the crowd characterized it as a “fake vaccine.”

“A fake vaccine, OK, The clot shot, needle rape, whatever you want to call it,” SUMMIT SESSIONS: The Science ~ Ryan Cole, MD ~ “COVID-19 Vaccines & Autopsy” (americasfrontlinedoctors5.com)

Dr. Cole is one of three candidates for an open seat on the Central District Health board.

Ada County Commissioner Ryan Davidson did not renew Dr. Ted Epperly’s term last month due to his support for mask mandates.

After his comments about the “fake vaccine,” Cole then claimed more than 11,000 people had died from the vaccine – pointing to an unverified database to which anyone can submit information. Rachel Maddow:

Cole says that we should call the CDC the Ministry of Truth, because they’re just like the propaganda arm of the fictional totalitarian regime in the novel “1984.” He says COVID vaccines must be quote, stopped. He calls vaccines a quote, poisonous attack on our population that needs to stop now. He has also advocated for the use of the horse-deworming medication ivermectin, which the CDC, the FDA and the drug’s own manufacturers have pleaded with the public to stop using to treat or prevent COVID since it neither treats nor prevents COVID but it’s very easy to OD on it and make yourself very ill. First read at: Idaho Health District Chooses Anti-Vax ‘Needle Rape’ Doc To Lead | Crooks and Liars

Reportedly three of six people died from clots after getting the J&J shot. At the same time, approximately 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine had been administered.

One hundred cases of Guillain-Barré Syndrome occurred of the 12.5 million Johnson & Johnson vaccinations. Ninety-five of occurrences resulted in serious cases with one death.

Some 300 cases of myocarditis (heart inflammation) from the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have also been reported. Most occurred in young men and boys. 140 million people who have gotten those inoculations.

Meanwhile . . .

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare quietly announced activation of “crisis standards of care” warning residents they may not get the care they normally expect if hospitalized.

This came as the state was experiencing skyrocketing coronavirus cases recent weeks. Idaho has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the U.S.

The state health agency cited “a severe shortage of staffing and available beds in the northern area of the state caused by a massive increase in patients with COVID-19 who require hospitalization.”

The crisis is expected to extend to the lower part of Idaho.

“Clot shot” and “needle rape” Dr. Ryan Cole was confirmed to the Central District Health board on Friday.

